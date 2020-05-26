Health care providers encourage advance directive plans, power of attorney

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Health providers say planning for future health care is vital in light of the pandemic, and having plans such as an advance directive, ensures patients get the care they want.
Advance directives help health providers guide medical decisions if a patient is incapacitated and cannot make their own decisions.
The directive would give at least two people chosen by the patient the power of attorney to act on the patient’s wishes.
“There are quite a few people out there that would really never want to have rule of measures,” said Dr. Hilary Bingol, palliative care, Mayo Clinic Health System. “They don’t want to be in the ICU, they don’t want to be on ventilators, they don’t want CPR, and again, we definitely want to know this. We don’t want to be doing care on patients that they would not have ever wanted done.”
It’s encouraged patients speak to their providers to create a directive with a clinic’s social care worker or facilitator.
