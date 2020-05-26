Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar headline DFL Virtual State Convention

(KEYC) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker for Minnesota Democrats when they host their virtual state convention this weekend.
The former vice president will address the delegates online Sunday, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Their speeches, and others, will be shown live on the state party’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
The DFL Party was originally scheduled to hold its state convention in Rochester this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible.
