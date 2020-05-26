Mankato City Council discusses plans to safely open up playground equipment and what it’s going to cost

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — No matter which park you go to in Mankato, you’ll likely see caution tape surrounding the playground equipment.
Local parents like Alicia San Miguel have come up with alternative ways to keep their kids active.
“I have an eight-month-old, so we try to like keep to empty roads and just kind of take little walks,” she said.
According to the Mankato City Council, restoring access to these amenities has both health and financial implications.
When it comes to summer activity for things such as playground equipment, the council said that is dependent on seasonal labor expenses.
Safety precautions surrounding cleaning and disinfecting is going to cost the city around $85,000, according to City Manager Patrick Hentges.
The council plans to use that money for additional hand sanitizing stations and about eight additional seasonal labor workers.
This comes as the city’s general fund sees a projected deficit.
“First of all, in the general fund, we’re going to close the year, even with a million-dollar contingency, we will likely have about an $800,000 deficit,” Hentges said. “We’ve used the million dollars is to add expenses that are not included in the budget, and we believe the added cost of opening the parks under good sanitation, is going to cost about $85,000 more a year.”
Health concerns are still on the city’s mind.
“But they are concerned about having multiple kids from different households in close proximity," said Hentges.
Right now, the city is preparing tennis courts and pickleball courts and hopes to put up additional signage and sanitizing stations soon.
“It’s kind of play at your own risk," Hentges said. “Parents need to kind of analyze that risk. As soon as you introduce another set of kids and they don’t socially distance, it’s going to be up to the parents or the children to make good choices.”
