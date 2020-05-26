Matson making progress in recovery, walking further distances

(KEYC) — A Waseca police officer is continuing to recover well at a rehabilitation facility in Nebraska after being shot in the head while on-duty in early January.
A post on Officer Arik Matson’s CaringBridge says he has been walking further distances and was able to travel over 300 feet with the assistance of staff and a body weight support harness.
Nicole Matson, Arik’s sister-in-law, writes that Arik’s next goal is to make it over 500 feet.
In addition to his regular exercises of weight lifting and bike rides, Matson recently walked on an underwater pool treadmill for the first time, which Nicole says he was excited about doing.
With all the progress Matson is making, he is still reportedly experiencing double vision, which has a point of frustration for him.
Staff at the facility hope to remedy the double vision with a pair of special glasses, which Matson was fitted for earlier this week. Matson’s care team is also exploring the possibility of surgery to repair the eye in a more permanent fashion, in the event that the glasses are unsuccessful in correcting the double vision.
The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted who is allowed to visit and leave the care facility Matson is staying at, so many of his most recent visits with family and friends have come via FaceTime.
Nicole writes that Arik recently shared a meal with his wife and two daughters over FaceTime, which was something the family hasn’t been able to do in some time. She adds that Arik recently assembled and painted bird feeders for his two daughters, which he is eager for them to see.
