17 Mavericks named USTFCCCA All-Americans

17 Mavericks named USTFCCCA All-Americans
The coronavirus pandemic may have put a halt on the Minnesota State Mavericks Track and Field team’s quest for a national championship, but it would not stop 17 athletes from being named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans. (Source: USTFCCCA)
By Jake Rinehart | May 26, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) —The coronavirus pandemic may have put a halt on the Minnesota State Mavericks Track and Field team’s quest for a national championship, but it would not stop 17 athletes from being named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans.

The USTFCCCA announced the recipients Tuesday via their website.

All-Americans are typically selected based on a student-athletes ability to score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual event or as a member of a top-eight placing relay event) at the NCAA Championships. But because the national championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division II Executive Committee awarded All-American status to student-athletes who qualified for the NCAA Championships.

In total, 716 student-athletes from 117 Division II institutions were recognized as All-Americans on Tuesday.

The Mavericks earned the fourth most All-American honors with 22, only behind Grand Valley State (47), Lincoln (MO), which accumulated 28 honors, and Missouri Southern (24).

MSU’s Women’s Indoor Track and Field team earned the fifth most All-American awards (13) as well.

Athletes who earned more than one All-American award include Mackenzie Woodard (4x400 Relay and 400 Meters), Katie Taylor (Weight Throw and Shot Put), Ja’Cey Simmons (60 Meters and 200 Meters) and Makayla Jackson (Long Jump, 60 Meters, 200 Meters).

A full list of the All-American recipients is available in the table below.

GenderAwardEventStudent-AthleteYearInstitution ▾Conference
MENAll-AmericaMileJames YoungJRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJames YoungJRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKaze PoitierJRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileNatalia NovakFRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersOmbretta Minkue MeyeJRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersOmbretta Minkue MeyeJRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCharlie MessaiSRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersDarria MatthiasSOAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayRabah HoualiSRAcademy of ArtIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpOweneika WatsonSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesOweneika WatsonSRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-America400 MetersJonah VigilFRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJonah VigilFRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJessica SimonFRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersIsaiah RodarteJRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersBrianna RoblesFRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaMilePaddy RobbSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersPiper MeuwissenJRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersPiper MeuwissenJRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayNicole LawrenceFRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayHaLeigh Hunter-GalvanSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersHaLeigh Hunter-GalvanSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersHaLeigh Hunter-GalvanSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileStephanie CotterSOAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayStephanie CotterSOAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayGodfrey ChamaJRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDavid CardenasFRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersKaylee BoginaSRAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersKaylee BoginaSRAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCarson BixSOAdams StateRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersCarson BixSOAdams StateRMACE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersGabrielle BuisserethSOAdelphiNortheast-10E
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesWilson McClainFRAlabama-HuntsvilleGSCE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutZach HancockJRAlabama-HuntsvilleGSCE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowZach HancockJRAlabama-HuntsvilleGSCE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersSerenity AndrusJRAlabama-HuntsvilleGSCE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDavid SramekSRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayLawson Sims JRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMarie RiesSRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayEduardo OrozcoSRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayFelix KemboiJRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileNancy JeptooSOAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayNancy JeptooSOAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayRuth CvancaraJRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersRuth CvancaraJRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersEmmanuelah ChelimoSRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayEmmanuelah ChelimoSRAlaska AnchorageGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayClement PaillonFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
WOMENAll-AmericaMileKatie OldingFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-America5000 MetersEzra MutaiFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-America3000 MetersEzra MutaiFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayBailey MurphyFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpDahsia MiddlebrooksSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaMileLeakey KipkosgeiSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-America3000 MetersLeakey KipkosgeiSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayLeakey KipkosgeiSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesRoxan FosterFRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-America3000 MetersBenoit CampionSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayBenoit CampionSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaMileBenoit CampionSRAmerican InternationalNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpMatthew WalshSOAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonAlexandros SpyridonidisJRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonTrpimir SirokiSOAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpTrpimir SirokiSOAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayEmmett SealsSOAngelo StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpTrenadey ScottSRAngelo StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesFaith RobersonJRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayDiego PettorossiJRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America200 MetersDiego PettorossiJRAngelo StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKaitlyn MatthewsJRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultTrivett JonesSRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America400 MetersNicholas EllisorJRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayNicholas EllisorJRAngelo StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonKarlea DuhonSOAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayNathan BlackwellSRAngelo StateLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowDecio AndradeFRAngelo StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersMaddi YingstJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTim RumasSOAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America200 MetersTim RumasSOAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayChanning PhillipsJRAshlandGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowCarrol PauleySOAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTravis MarxSOAshlandGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowTaylor KrollSOAshlandGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpEllie JindraSRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowAlex HillSRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowBrent FairbanksJRAshlandGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowGianna DipippoJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesTrevor BassittJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTrevor BassittJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America200 MetersTrevor BassittJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America400 MetersTrevor BassittJRAshlandGLIACE
MENAll-America200 MetersAnthony SpigneseFRAssumptionNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpKevin HackSRAssumptionNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonTyl WoelberSOAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpTyl WoelberSOAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonElizabeth SchaeferFRAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersCarly RahnJRAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonOlivia Montez BrownSRAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesOlivia Montez BrownSRAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
MENAll-America800 MetersAustin MillerJRAugustana (S.D.)NSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMeagan WarwickJRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersJaylah WalkerSRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJaylah WalkerSRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayKi'Ana ThomasSRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpJermel Jones IISOAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersMechaela HyacynthFRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayKiayra HolmesFRAzusa PacificIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpRaymon HarperSOAzusa PacificIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpChinenye AginaSOAzusa PacificIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultBen StoneSRBellarmineGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutZoe ChristensenSOBemidji StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersDawnel CollymoreSRBenedictIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultWhitney ScottJRBlack Hills StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutKyla SawvellSOBlack Hills StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowKyla SawvellSOBlack Hills StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonTristan HeppSRBlack Hills StateRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileAbbie FredrickSRBlack Hills StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMichael WedemeyerFRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileHailey StreffJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayHailey StreffJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayEmma SommerSOCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayPatrick ScogginsSOCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersMarcelo LagueraSRCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMarcelo LagueraSRCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersMarcelo LagueraSRCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayNathan HoodJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayYasmine HernandezJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersYasmine HernandezJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersAlec ChourySRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayNicole BoumaJRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpReagan AndrewsSRCSU-PuebloRMACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersAyana FieldsFRCal Poly PomonaIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersAyana FieldsFRCal Poly PomonaIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersClarissa MoralesSRCal State StanislausIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersClarissa MoralesSRCal State StanislausIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersCynthia MejiaSRCal State StanislausIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersCynthia MejiaSRCal State StanislausIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersDivonne FranklinSOCalifornia (Pa.)PSACE
MENAll-America200 MetersDevon MooreJRCarson-NewmanSACE
MENAll-America60 MetersDevon MooreJRCarson-NewmanSACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpJahvad McDermottSRCarson-NewmanSACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpMeKayla WhiteSOCatawbaSACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonHannah VanbuskirkJRCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonTrey MillerSOCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutDalton LewallenSRCentral MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultCassie JenningsJRCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultJan JanskySRCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultVincent HobbieSOCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpChristopher GoodwinJRCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutNathan CummingsSRCentral MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowNathan CummingsSRCentral MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutAshlan BurtonJRCentral MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpAbena SeySOCentral OklahomaMIAAE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesJuan ScottSRCentral StateIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersDenisha CartwrightFRCentral StateIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesDenisha CartwrightFRCentral StateIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesErykah WeemsSRCentral WashingtonGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutSamantha La RueSRCentral WashingtonGNACE
MENAll-America400 MetersBrodie RodenSOChadron StateRMACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpNaishaun JerniganFRChadron StateRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersJack MastandreaSRCharleston (W.Va.)Mountain EastE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesChelsea WalkerJRChristian BrothersGSCE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersChelsea WalkerJRChristian BrothersGSCE
MENAll-America400 MetersDerick St JeanSOClaflinCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America3000 MetersVincent WorkmanJRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaMileVincent WorkmanJRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayVincent Workman JRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKevin ThompsonSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpGrant RedmondFRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultJake PinkstonJRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersKyle MoranSOColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersKyle MoranSOColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersJacob MitchemJRColo. School of MinesRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultHannah MillerFRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultConnor McLeanSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonConnor McLeanSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersDylan KoSOColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersDylan KoSOColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaMileLuc HagenJRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersGrant ColliganSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersGrant ColliganSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayGrant ColliganSRColo. School of MinesRMACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersZoe BakerFRColo. School of MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayBen AbuegFRColo. School of MinesRMACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersBrooklynn YorkJRColorado MesaRMACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonSpencer JahrSRColorado MesaRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKiana JacksonSOColorado MesaRMACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesTamia PrinceSRConcordia (Calif.)IndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowKori SpragueSRConcordia (Ore.)GNACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersPaige JohnsonJRConcordia (Ore.)GNACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesPaige JohnsonJRConcordia (Ore.)GNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpArika RobinsonSOConcordia-St. PaulNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowHannah GustafsonSRConcordia-St. PaulNSICE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersToni CanfallJRConcordia-St. PaulNSICE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersToni CanfallJRConcordia-St. PaulNSICE
MENAll-AmericaMileBenjamin AllenSRConcordia-St. PaulNSICE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutIsaiah SchaferSODavenport (Mich.)GLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonEmma SchaferJRDavenport (Mich.)GLIACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutDominic WaltonJREast StroudsburgPSACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpJustin MillerSOEast StroudsburgPSACE
MENAll-America800 MetersIvar MoinatSREastern New MexicoLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileStefanie ParsonsJREdinboroPSACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersStefanie ParsonsJREdinboroPSACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCalahan WarrenSREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaMileCalahan WarrenSREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-America3000 MetersCalahan WarrenSREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDarrell ThomasFREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCharles HrudaFREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJosh CollinsSOEmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersUkeyvia BeckwithJREmbry-Riddle (Fla.)IndependentsE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayBrandon RhoneJREmporia StateMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayGuy RamosFREmporia StateMIAAE
MENAll-America200 MetersTaysean GoodwinSREmporia StateMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTaysean GoodwinSREmporia StateMIAAE
MENAll-America400 MetersTaysean GoodwinSREmporia StateMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayHayden GoodpasterSOEmporia StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayCarisha LeonardJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America400 MetersMya JohnsonJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMya JohnsonJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America200 MetersJerinique BrooksSRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJerinique BrooksSRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayTawana AllenSOFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-AmericaShot PutSterling MungroJRFindlayG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowSterling MungroJRFindlayG-MACE
MENAll-America400 MetersXavier MarableSOFindlayG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultLindsey KluesenerFRFindlayG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutHannah HahlerSRFindlayG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpMartin EtseyJRFindlayG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultRyan StanleySOFort Hays StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpSummer KragelJRFort Hays StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpPaola BrenaSOFranklin PierceNortheast-10E
MENAll-America800 MetersHugo ArlabosseJRFranklin PierceNortheast-10E
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpLyric GreenSRGeorgian CourtECCE
MENAll-America3000 MetersEnael WoldemichaelJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersEnael WoldemichaelJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowLeon WhiteJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayTyler WaltersSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayDaniel WalkerSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDaniel WalkerSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultKassidie StimmelSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersNicole SreenanJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayNicole SreenanJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersNicole SreenanJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAsia SmithFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersConnor SchwartzJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowJustin ScavardaJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutJustin ScavardaJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowFranesha Robinson-MitchellSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayAlexander PorterJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpAnna ObiSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersKlaudia O'MalleyFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKlaudia O'MalleyFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMolly MclaughlinFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayAndrew McfarlandJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America800 MetersDennis MbutaJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDennis MbutaJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileAllie LudgeSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAllie LudgeSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersAllie LudgeSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultCarly LivingstonJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutErika LechnerJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultEllianne KimesJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayJaylen HasanSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowHunter HardingJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJonathon GroendykSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersHanna GroeberSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersHanna GroeberSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersNatalie GraberFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersNatalie GraberFRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowBobbie GoodwinSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersJessica GockleyJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersAngelica FloydJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpAngelica FloydJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowJudith EssemiahSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJessica EbyJRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersTanner ChadaSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersTanner ChadaSOGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelaySarah BeullaSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelaySarah BeullaSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultJacob BattaniSRGrand Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersKinga SzarzynskaJRHardingIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonRyan ThomsenSRHillsdaleG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutNikita MainesSOHillsdaleG-MACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersKajsa JohanssonJRHillsdaleG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaMileJoseph HumesSRHillsdaleG-MACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersTaryn ChristySOIllinois-SpringfieldGLVCE
MENAll-America60 MetersAndre CarrSOIndiana (Pa.)PSACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersBerenice Cleyet-MerleJRIndianapolisGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileBerenice Cleyet-MerleJRIndianapolisGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultBrittney ClarkSOIndianapolisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersLauren BaileyJRIndianapolisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersLauren BaileyJRIndianapolisGLVCE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpJa'qun Wilkins FRJohnson C. SmithCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpAlisha St. Louis JRJohnson C. SmithCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultXavier FelicianoJRKutztownPSACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCeline RitterJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersCeline RitterJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
MENAll-America5000 MetersChristian NobleJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
MENAll-America3000 MetersChristian NobleJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAmber LittlejohnSRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayChloe FloraJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersChloe FloraJRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCharlee BoxallSRLee (Tenn.)GSCE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayTeresa ZaraguetaSRLewisGLVCE
MENAll-America800 MetersJohn ParteeSRLewisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersAllie HeinzerSRLewisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersAllie HeinzerSRLewisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAllie HeinzerSRLewisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayHeather BatterhamSOLewisGLVCE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJoelle AtaessienSRLewisGLVCE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesWilliam GraySOLimestoneConference CarolinasE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMelissa TymeSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersRene MedleySRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersRene MedleySRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpSalif ManeFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America200 MetersColby Jennings JrFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America400 MetersColby Jennings JrFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America200 MetersCarlon HostenFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America60 MetersCarlon HostenFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America60 MetersJavan GrayJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America200 MetersJavan GrayJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpKizan DavidJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKizan DavidJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayDylann CoreSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpRyan BrownSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpRyan BrownSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpRusheda BlakeSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAAE
MENAll-America400 MetersSamuel YaroJRLindenwoodGLVCE
MENAll-America800 MetersJaylen TryonSRLubbock ChristianLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpShyrone KempFRMSU MoorheadNSICE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpChris CookJRMSU MoorheadNSICE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersMackenna Curtis-CollinsJRMaloneG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpDonald Hatfield JacksonFRMaryville (Mo.)GLVCE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpDonald Hatfield JacksonFRMaryville (Mo.)GLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonCasey BerberichJRMaryville (Mo.)GLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpTsitsi MahachiJRMcKendreeGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpLaila GrahamFRMcKendreeGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutAliyah StriverJRMillersvillePSACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersHaleigh ReindlSOMinnesota DuluthNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMackenzie WoodardJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersMackenzie WoodardJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowKatie TaylorJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutKatie TaylorJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersJa'Cey SimmonsFRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersJa'Cey SimmonsFRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAutumn SantosSRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayJosh PhelpsJRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowConnor McCormickJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayCrystal MaloneSRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayDrew LewisonSOMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayLeroy KwatehJRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpCaleb KathJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowKaylee JensenJRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpMakayla JacksonFRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersMakayla JacksonFRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersMakayla JacksonFRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayRose GayeSOMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayMax DeprengerFRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpDeveyonn BrownJRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America60 MetersBryant BrownSRMinnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesLogan BristolSRMinnesota StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayLaNea WallaceFRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpBrendan WATKINSSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpBrendan WATKINSSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultLauren SutherlandSOMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesKiara SmithFRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutPayton RobertsSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaMileRyan RiddleFRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultEmily PresleySRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultSamantha PetryJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowTravis PetersenSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayChardae OverstreetFRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpJosh NorvilleJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowKirsten LeisingerSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-America5000 MetersGidieon KimutaiSOMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultDean HOWARDJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowJosh FulmerJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersJasmine DeckardJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJasmine DeckardJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersJasmine DeckardJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutRajindra CampbellSRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesCornesia Calhoun-WhiteFRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpAdrain BroadusJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultElena BisottoJRMissouri SouthernMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayElizabeth AdeoyeSOMissouri SouthernMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpDashaun MorganJRMontevalloGSCE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutTiara SchmidtJRNeb.-KearneyMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowTiara SchmidtJRNeb.-KearneyMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpMontrez JacksonSONeb.-KearneyMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutTanner BarthSRNeb.-KearneyMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpAnnie TopalJRNew Mexico HighlandsRMACE
MENAll-America60 MetersJJ ShermanSRNorth GreenvilleConference CarolinasE
MENAll-America200 MetersJJ ShermanSRNorth GreenvilleConference CarolinasE
MENAll-America200 MetersTevin RichardsonSRNorth GreenvilleConference CarolinasE
MENAll-America400 MetersJackson JunkinsSONorth GreenvilleConference CarolinasE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonBryce MalsamSRNorthern StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultKealy HillSONorthern StateNSICE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowTanner BergJRNorthern StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpAudrey WichmannSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpJada ShanklinFRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAddie PalserSONorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayGavyn MondayFRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayHiba MahgoubSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersHiba MahgoubSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersHiba MahgoubSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayAbdelrahim MahgoubSONorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTyrell MaddoxSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonAlex KoschelJRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpMarcus KleinSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpMercedes Isaacson-CoverSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayCaelon HarkeyJRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonJordan HammondSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesJordan HammondSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJordan HammondSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America5000 MetersJhordan CcopeJRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMoe BianchiSONorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America400 MetersOmar AustinSONorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America5000 MetersKarim AchengliSRNorthwest MissouriMIAAE
MENAll-America60 MetersXzavia PriceSONorthwood (Mich.)GLIACE
MENAll-America60 MetersMason PhillipsJRNorthwood (Mich.)GLIACE
MENAll-America200 MetersMason PhillipsJRNorthwood (Mich.)GLIACE
MENAll-America800 MetersJosiah MorseSONorthwood (Mich.)GLIACE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersCameka WitterJROklahoma BaptistGACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayCameka WitterJROklahoma BaptistGACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelaySherine Van Der WesthuizenJROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTarees RhodenFROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayMarcus PetersenFROklahoma BaptistGACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAdeline O'ConnorFROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayShirvante KnaulsJROklahoma BaptistGACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayTaylor JamesSOOklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayJax HollandFROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesBrandon CrowleySROklahoma BaptistGACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpEvelyn CarswellJROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonHayden AshleySROklahoma BaptistGACE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowLevi WyrickSRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultCameron WrightSOPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersChristine WilliamsSOPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutKonner SwensonSOPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaMileConnar SouthardJRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesLouis RollinsSRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpDevon RichardsonFRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpDevon RichardsonFRPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonTrace MosbySOPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonTrey MooneySOPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultHaven LanderJRPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultKinsey LairdJRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultCameron JohnsonFRPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpMegan EckmanSOPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowBrianna CooksSRPittsburg StateMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpAsia AndersonJRPittsburg StateMIAAE
MENAll-America800 MetersAdam WrightFRQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAdam WrightFRQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayFelix WammetsbergerSRQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-AmericaMileFelix WammetsbergerSRQueens (N.C.)SACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonElise UlsethSOQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersAnthony RaftisSRQueens (N.C.)SACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesJenny KoehneFRQueens (N.C.)SACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpJenny KoehneFRQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKevin HarrisonSRQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelaySeb AnthonySOQueens (N.C.)SACE
MENAll-America800 MetersSeb AnthonySOQueens (N.C.)SACE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersAlexis HenryJRSF StateIndependentsE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersAlexis HenryJRSF StateIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpCheyenne WilliamsonFRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesCheyenne WilliamsonFRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayCheyenne WilliamsonFRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpCheyenne WilliamsonFRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-America800 MetersJordan WaltersSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpNoah VanderVeenSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAlona OlshevskaSOSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowTimyah MeeksFRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayLauren HuebnerSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonLauren HuebnerSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMorgan FuerstJRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersMorgan FuerstJRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpSam BlackSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonSam BlackSRSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowAli AldrichSOSaginaw Valley StateGLIACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayDavia SmithSRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America60 MetersShivnarine SmallingJRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayDanielle ScantleburySOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesDanielle ScantleburySOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America400 MetersBrandon ParrisSRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayBrandon ParrisSRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayKurt ModesteSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America200 MetersKurt ModesteSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America400 MetersPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America200 MetersPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America400 MetersShannon KalawanJRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayShannon KalawanJRSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America400 MetersJalen JonesSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayJalen JonesSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJaria HoyteSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America400 MetersJaria HoyteSOSaint Augustine'sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-America800 MetersSintayehu VissaFRSaint LeoIndependentsE
MENAll-AmericaMileShane BrackenSOSaint LeoIndependentsE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKeshara RomainSOSaint Martin'sGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpKeshara RomainSOSaint Martin'sGNACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpTyler CronkSOSaint Martin'sGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpPeace IgbonagwamSOSeattle PacificGNACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersDania HolmbergSOSeattle PacificGNACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersDania HolmbergSOSeattle PacificGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpZarria WilliamsSRShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayDrew DaileyFRShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayStephon BrownFRShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayCharles BowmanSRShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesCharles BowmanSRShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayAaron ArpSOShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesAaron ArpSOShippensburgPSACE
MENAll-America400 MetersAaron ArpSOShippensburgPSACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAddy TownsendSRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersAddy TownsendSRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMairin Shields-BrownJRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersMairin Shields-BrownJRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMegan RoxbySOSimon FraserGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCallum RobinsonFRSimon FraserGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayRowan DohertySRSimon FraserGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCharlie DannattSOSimon FraserGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayPaul BuckinghamJRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayRenate BluschkeJRSimon FraserGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowJaimie McNameeSRSioux FallsNSICE
MENAll-AmericaMileZach LundbergSRSioux FallsNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutEmma HertzJRSioux FallsNSICE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersKanya HendersonSOSioux FallsNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileTaryn CeglowskiJRSioux FallsNSICE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersTaryn CeglowskiJRSioux FallsNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultErica KeebleJRSouth Dakota MinesRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowJayla JarnaginSRSouth Dakota MinesRMACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultMilan SpisekJRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpOghenefejiro OnakpomaSRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayJustin KellySRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayElijah HenrySOSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayNigel GreenJRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America200 MetersNigel GreenJRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesRuvens ExantusSRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America4x400 RelayTrinity CollinsSRSouthern ConnecticutNortheast-10E
MENAll-America3000 MetersTitus WindersSOSouthern IndianaGLVCE
MENAll-America5000 MetersTitus WindersSOSouthern IndianaGLVCE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersHope JonesSRSouthern IndianaGLVCE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersJennifer ComastriJRSouthern IndianaGLVCE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersJennifer ComastriJRSouthern IndianaGLVCE
MENAll-America60 MetersZach BartonFRSouthern IndianaGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutAshley ElderSRSouthern New HampshireNortheast-10E
WOMENAll-America400 MetersJami Wright SRSouthern Wesleyan (S.C.)Conference CarolinasE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersJami Wright SRSouthern Wesleyan (S.C.)Conference CarolinasE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpMycherie OnwuzurukieSOSouthern Wesleyan (S.C.)Conference CarolinasE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayTabitha WeberSOSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpTahje TolliverSOSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayTamia RayfordJRSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersTamia RayfordJRSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpTamia RayfordJRSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultTrenton FinleySRSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
MENAll-America60 MetersDaquan DavisSOSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayElysia BurgosSOSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileElysia BurgosSOSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAlexis BarberFRSouthwest BaptistGLVCE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowRebecca ManteuffelJRSouthwest Minnesota StateNSICE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpDeAndre SmithSOSt. Thomas AquinasECCE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpDante BrownJRSt. Thomas AquinasECCE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayColton TroutmanSRTarleton StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayMikel StoneSOTarleton StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayBrandon MckissickSOTarleton StateLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpJasmine McQuirterSRTarleton StateLone StarE
MENAll-America400 MetersAnterius BrownSRTarleton StateLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayAnterius BrownSRTarleton StateLone StarE
MENAll-America60 MetersMalcolm WoodsFRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersMinna SveardJRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayMinna SveardJRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayRo'Nisha SimpsonJRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayDanielle NicholsonFRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-America800 MetersOctopias NdiwaSOTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-America800 MetersTimon KemboiSOTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpTrayveon FranklinSOTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayKiara BrownFRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersKiara BrownFRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutJosh BoatengSRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-America200 MetersLamarion ArnoldJRTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesDorian AndrewsSOTexas A&M-CommerceLone StarE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersDe'Stini HendersonSRTexas A&M-KingsvilleLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonJohnathon HarperJRTexas A&M-KingsvilleLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonJazilee WilliamsJRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesErrik SnellSRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpQuincy ScottSOTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersKeyonna McGillFRTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutBrenda JohnsonSRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultCollin JasinSOTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutEric JacksonSRTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpMarisa GwinnerSOTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpMercedeez FrancisJRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutNikolas CurtissJRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpCameron BurrowsSRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpCameron BurrowsSRTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonCameron BurrowsSRTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutNicole BerrySOTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutJabari BennettSOTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-America60 MetersJonte BakerSRTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesRajiah AndrewsSOTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersRajiah AndrewsSOTiffinG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutIsaiah AllenFRTiffinG-MACE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersNicole McMillenSRTusculumSACE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersNicole McMillenSRTusculumSACE
MENAll-America200 MetersWidchard GuervilJRTusculumSACE
MENAll-America60 MetersWidchard GuervilJRTusculumSACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersChriss-Ann ThomasSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayChriss-Ann ThomasSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayIda NarbuvollSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-America3000 MetersIda NarbuvollSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-America5000 MetersIda NarbuvollSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpD'Andra MorrisJRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpLexus LovanSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayTaylor HestekinSOU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersCourtney DembrowskiSOU-MaryNSICE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpShenley AllenSRU-MaryNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayElizabeth AchesonFRU-MaryNSICE
MENAll-America5000 MetersAfewerki ZeruSOUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileKayla WootenJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKayla WootenJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpWilliam RossSRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpWilliam RossSRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonSam Repsher SOUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpFaith NovessFRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpHannah MeekJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpHannah MeekJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDejah GloverJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesCharlie ForbesSRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonKaija CroweJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMaia AustinJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileMaia AustinJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayLayla AlmasriJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileLayla AlmasriJRUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpDakota AbbottSOUC-Colorado SpringsRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersJoshua ChepkesirSOUNC PembrokeMountain EastE
MENAll-America5000 MetersJoshua ChepkesirSOUNC PembrokeMountain EastE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutBrinn GrunderSRUpper IowaNSICE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesQuincy WattsSOVirginia StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAlexa LeppelmeierJRWalshG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAndra LehotaySRWalshG-MACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersAndra LehotaySRWalshG-MACE
MENAll-America800 MetersJosh ConradSOWalshG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayCassidi BooklessSOWalshG-MACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayBre BakanSRWalshG-MACE
MENAll-AmericaHeptathlonLogan StockJRWashburnMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultVirgi ScardanzanJRWashburnMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpSkyler SaundersSOWashburnMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultRachael MayberryJRWashburnMIAAE
WOMENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowMckenzie ScheilSOWayne State (Neb.)NSICE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowDylan KaupSRWayne State (Neb.)NSICE
MENAll-AmericaWeight ThrowCade KalkowskiJRWayne State (Neb.)NSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaPentathlonCaroline LewisJRWest ChesterPSACE
MENAll-AmericaShot PutRalph CasperJRWest ChesterPSACE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpMiriam ZanovelloSOWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesJahmaal WilsonFRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesMadison ThetfordSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America800 MetersArnaud TakiJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaShot PutZada SwoopesJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America400 MetersQuinton SansingJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayQuinton SansingJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America200 MetersQuinton SansingJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpDhanushka SandaruwanSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpTaylor NellomsFRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersNele HeinrichSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayNicolai HartlingSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayWilliam FrobeSOWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America4x400 RelayMalick DiopFRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-AmericaHigh JumpGuillaume DevriesJRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America60 MetersBenjamin AzamatiFRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America60 MetersDesmond AryeeFRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpFatim AffessiSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpFatim AffessiSRWest Texas A&MLone StarE
MENAll-America3000 MetersCharlie SweeneySOWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersCharlie SweeneySOWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayEvan SutherlandSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaMileEvan SutherlandSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-America3000 MetersTaylor StackJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayTaylor StackJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-America5000 MetersTaylor StackJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaMileJonathan SpechtSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayBailey SharonSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersBailey SharonSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaPole VaultCollin ScheuringSOWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesChelsey MurphyJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayChelsey MurphyJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-America800 MetersGage MayoJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayGage MayoJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayAdrian IribeJRWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKatie DoucetteFRWestern ColoradoRMACE
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJessica CusickSRWestern ColoradoRMACE
MENAll-America800 MetersDerek HoldsworthSRWestern OregonGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayDerek HoldsworthSRWestern OregonGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayJustin CrosswhiteSRWestern OregonGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMax CarmonaJRWestern OregonGNACE
MENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayGabe Arce-TorresSOWestern OregonGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaHigh JumpAliyah DawkinsSOWestern WashingtonGNACE
WOMENAll-AmericaPole VaultDanielle StewartSRWheelingMountain EastE
MENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesJavon GrahamSRWingateSACE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayAllison WatermanFRWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKristi SpringerJRWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayBrooklyn SchyvinckSOWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America400 MetersBrooklyn SchyvinckSOWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-AmericaMileAnna RogahnSRWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayJohnna PattersonSRWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America4x400 RelayKalley HarrisJRWinona StateNSICE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersCierra ThompsonSRWinston-Salem StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)E

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.