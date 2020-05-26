17 Mavericks named USTFCCCA All-Americans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) —The coronavirus pandemic may have put a halt on the Minnesota State Mavericks Track and Field team’s quest for a national championship, but it would not stop 17 athletes from being named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans.
The USTFCCCA announced the recipients Tuesday via their website.
All-Americans are typically selected based on a student-athletes ability to score any portion of a team point (top-eight in the final of an individual event or as a member of a top-eight placing relay event) at the NCAA Championships. But because the national championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division II Executive Committee awarded All-American status to student-athletes who qualified for the NCAA Championships.
In total, 716 student-athletes from 117 Division II institutions were recognized as All-Americans on Tuesday.
The Mavericks earned the fourth most All-American honors with 22, only behind Grand Valley State (47), Lincoln (MO), which accumulated 28 honors, and Missouri Southern (24).
MSU’s Women’s Indoor Track and Field team earned the fifth most All-American awards (13) as well.
Athletes who earned more than one All-American award include Mackenzie Woodard (4x400 Relay and 400 Meters), Katie Taylor (Weight Throw and Shot Put), Ja’Cey Simmons (60 Meters and 200 Meters) and Makayla Jackson (Long Jump, 60 Meters, 200 Meters).
A full list of the All-American recipients is available in the table below.
|Gender
|Award
|Event
|Student-Athlete
|Year
|Institution ▾
|Conference
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|James Young
|JR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|James Young
|JR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kaze Poitier
|JR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Natalia Novak
|FR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Ombretta Minkue Meye
|JR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Ombretta Minkue Meye
|JR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Charlie Messai
|SR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Darria Matthias
|SO
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Rabah Houali
|SR
|Academy of Art
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Oweneika Watson
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Oweneika Watson
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jonah Vigil
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Jonah Vigil
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Jessica Simon
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Isaiah Rodarte
|JR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Brianna Robles
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Paddy Robb
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Piper Meuwissen
|JR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Piper Meuwissen
|JR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Nicole Lawrence
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|HaLeigh Hunter-Galvan
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|HaLeigh Hunter-Galvan
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|HaLeigh Hunter-Galvan
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Stephanie Cotter
|SO
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Stephanie Cotter
|SO
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Godfrey Chama
|JR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|David Cardenas
|FR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Kaylee Bogina
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Kaylee Bogina
|SR
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Carson Bix
|SO
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Carson Bix
|SO
|Adams State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Gabrielle Buissereth
|SO
|Adelphi
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Wilson McClain
|FR
|Alabama-Huntsville
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Zach Hancock
|JR
|Alabama-Huntsville
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Zach Hancock
|JR
|Alabama-Huntsville
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Serenity Andrus
|JR
|Alabama-Huntsville
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|David Sramek
|SR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Lawson Sims
|JR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Marie Ries
|SR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Eduardo Orozco
|SR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Felix Kemboi
|JR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Nancy Jeptoo
|SO
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Nancy Jeptoo
|SO
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Ruth Cvancara
|JR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Ruth Cvancara
|JR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Emmanuelah Chelimo
|SR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Emmanuelah Chelimo
|SR
|Alaska Anchorage
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Clement Paillon
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Katie Olding
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Ezra Mutai
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Ezra Mutai
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Bailey Murphy
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Dahsia Middlebrooks
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Leakey Kipkosgei
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Leakey Kipkosgei
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Leakey Kipkosgei
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Roxan Foster
|FR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Benoit Campion
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Benoit Campion
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Benoit Campion
|SR
|American International
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Matthew Walsh
|SO
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Alexandros Spyridonidis
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Trpimir Siroki
|SO
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Trpimir Siroki
|SO
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Emmett Seals
|SO
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Trenadey Scott
|SR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Faith Roberson
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Diego Pettorossi
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Diego Pettorossi
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Kaitlyn Matthews
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Trivett Jones
|SR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Nicholas Ellisor
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Nicholas Ellisor
|JR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Karlea Duhon
|SO
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Nathan Blackwell
|SR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Decio Andrade
|FR
|Angelo State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Maddi Yingst
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Tim Rumas
|SO
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Tim Rumas
|SO
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Channing Phillips
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Carrol Pauley
|SO
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Travis Marx
|SO
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Taylor Kroll
|SO
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Ellie Jindra
|SR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Alex Hill
|SR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Brent Fairbanks
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Gianna Dipippo
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Trevor Bassitt
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Trevor Bassitt
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Trevor Bassitt
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Trevor Bassitt
|JR
|Ashland
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Anthony Spignese
|FR
|Assumption
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Kevin Hack
|SR
|Assumption
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Tyl Woelber
|SO
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Tyl Woelber
|SO
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Elizabeth Schaefer
|FR
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Carly Rahn
|JR
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Olivia Montez Brown
|SR
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Olivia Montez Brown
|SR
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Austin Miller
|JR
|Augustana (S.D.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Meagan Warwick
|JR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jaylah Walker
|SR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jaylah Walker
|SR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Ki'Ana Thomas
|SR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Jermel Jones II
|SO
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Mechaela Hyacynth
|FR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Kiayra Holmes
|FR
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Raymon Harper
|SO
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Chinenye Agina
|SO
|Azusa Pacific
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Ben Stone
|SR
|Bellarmine
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Zoe Christensen
|SO
|Bemidji State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Dawnel Collymore
|SR
|Benedict
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Whitney Scott
|JR
|Black Hills State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Kyla Sawvell
|SO
|Black Hills State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Kyla Sawvell
|SO
|Black Hills State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Tristan Hepp
|SR
|Black Hills State
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Abbie Fredrick
|SR
|Black Hills State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Michael Wedemeyer
|FR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Hailey Streff
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Hailey Streff
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Emma Sommer
|SO
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Patrick Scoggins
|SO
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Marcelo Laguera
|SR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Marcelo Laguera
|SR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Marcelo Laguera
|SR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Nathan Hood
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Yasmine Hernandez
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Yasmine Hernandez
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Alec Choury
|SR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Nicole Bouma
|JR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Reagan Andrews
|SR
|CSU-Pueblo
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Ayana Fields
|FR
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Ayana Fields
|FR
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Clarissa Morales
|SR
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Clarissa Morales
|SR
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Cynthia Mejia
|SR
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Cynthia Mejia
|SR
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Divonne Franklin
|SO
|California (Pa.)
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Devon Moore
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Devon Moore
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Jahvad McDermott
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|MeKayla White
|SO
|Catawba
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Hannah Vanbuskirk
|JR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Trey Miller
|SO
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Dalton Lewallen
|SR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Cassie Jennings
|JR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Jan Jansky
|SR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Vincent Hobbie
|SO
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Christopher Goodwin
|JR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Nathan Cummings
|SR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Nathan Cummings
|SR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Ashlan Burton
|JR
|Central Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Abena Sey
|SO
|Central Oklahoma
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Juan Scott
|SR
|Central State
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Denisha Cartwright
|FR
|Central State
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Denisha Cartwright
|FR
|Central State
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Erykah Weems
|SR
|Central Washington
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Samantha La Rue
|SR
|Central Washington
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Brodie Roden
|SO
|Chadron State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Naishaun Jernigan
|FR
|Chadron State
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Jack Mastandrea
|SR
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Mountain East
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Chelsea Walker
|JR
|Christian Brothers
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Chelsea Walker
|JR
|Christian Brothers
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Derick St Jean
|SO
|Claflin
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Vincent Workman
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Vincent Workman
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Vincent Workman
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kevin Thompson
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Grant Redmond
|FR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Jake Pinkston
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Kyle Moran
|SO
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Kyle Moran
|SO
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Jacob Mitchem
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Hannah Miller
|FR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Connor McLean
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Connor McLean
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Dylan Ko
|SO
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Dylan Ko
|SO
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Luc Hagen
|JR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Grant Colligan
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Grant Colligan
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Grant Colligan
|SR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Zoe Baker
|FR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Ben Abueg
|FR
|Colo. School of Mines
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Brooklynn York
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Spencer Jahr
|SR
|Colorado Mesa
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Kiana Jackson
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Tamia Prince
|SR
|Concordia (Calif.)
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Kori Sprague
|SR
|Concordia (Ore.)
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Paige Johnson
|JR
|Concordia (Ore.)
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Paige Johnson
|JR
|Concordia (Ore.)
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Arika Robinson
|SO
|Concordia-St. Paul
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Hannah Gustafson
|SR
|Concordia-St. Paul
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Toni Canfall
|JR
|Concordia-St. Paul
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Toni Canfall
|JR
|Concordia-St. Paul
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Benjamin Allen
|SR
|Concordia-St. Paul
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Isaiah Schafer
|SO
|Davenport (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Emma Schafer
|JR
|Davenport (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Dominic Walton
|JR
|East Stroudsburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Justin Miller
|SO
|East Stroudsburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Ivar Moinat
|SR
|Eastern New Mexico
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Stefanie Parsons
|JR
|Edinboro
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Stefanie Parsons
|JR
|Edinboro
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Calahan Warren
|SR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Calahan Warren
|SR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Calahan Warren
|SR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Darrell Thomas
|FR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Charles Hruda
|FR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Josh Collins
|SO
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Ukeyvia Beckwith
|JR
|Embry-Riddle (Fla.)
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Brandon Rhone
|JR
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Guy Ramos
|FR
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Taysean Goodwin
|SR
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Taysean Goodwin
|SR
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Taysean Goodwin
|SR
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Hayden Goodpaster
|SO
|Emporia State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Carisha Leonard
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Mya Johnson
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Mya Johnson
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Jerinique Brooks
|SR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jerinique Brooks
|SR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Tawana Allen
|SO
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Sterling Mungro
|JR
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Sterling Mungro
|JR
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Xavier Marable
|SO
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Lindsey Kluesener
|FR
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Hannah Hahler
|SR
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Martin Etsey
|JR
|Findlay
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Ryan Stanley
|SO
|Fort Hays State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Summer Kragel
|JR
|Fort Hays State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Paola Brena
|SO
|Franklin Pierce
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Hugo Arlabosse
|JR
|Franklin Pierce
|Northeast-10
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Lyric Green
|SR
|Georgian Court
|ECC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Enael Woldemichael
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Enael Woldemichael
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Leon White
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Tyler Walters
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Daniel Walker
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Daniel Walker
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Kassidie Stimmel
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Nicole Sreenan
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Nicole Sreenan
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Nicole Sreenan
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Asia Smith
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Connor Schwartz
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Justin Scavarda
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Justin Scavarda
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Franesha Robinson-Mitchell
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Alexander Porter
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Anna Obi
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Klaudia O'Malley
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Klaudia O'Malley
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Molly Mclaughlin
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Andrew Mcfarland
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Dennis Mbuta
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Dennis Mbuta
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Allie Ludge
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Allie Ludge
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Allie Ludge
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Carly Livingston
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Erika Lechner
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Ellianne Kimes
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jaylen Hasan
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Hunter Harding
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Jonathon Groendyk
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Hanna Groeber
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Hanna Groeber
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Natalie Graber
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Natalie Graber
|FR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Bobbie Goodwin
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Jessica Gockley
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Angelica Floyd
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Angelica Floyd
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Judith Essemiah
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jessica Eby
|JR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Tanner Chada
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Tanner Chada
|SO
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Sarah Beulla
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Sarah Beulla
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Jacob Battani
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Kinga Szarzynska
|JR
|Harding
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Ryan Thomsen
|SR
|Hillsdale
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Nikita Maines
|SO
|Hillsdale
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Kajsa Johansson
|JR
|Hillsdale
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Joseph Humes
|SR
|Hillsdale
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Taryn Christy
|SO
|Illinois-Springfield
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Andre Carr
|SO
|Indiana (Pa.)
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Berenice Cleyet-Merle
|JR
|Indianapolis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Berenice Cleyet-Merle
|JR
|Indianapolis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Brittney Clark
|SO
|Indianapolis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Lauren Bailey
|JR
|Indianapolis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Lauren Bailey
|JR
|Indianapolis
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Ja'qun Wilkins
|FR
|Johnson C. Smith
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Alisha St. Louis
|JR
|Johnson C. Smith
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Xavier Feliciano
|JR
|Kutztown
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Celine Ritter
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Celine Ritter
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Christian Noble
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Christian Noble
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Amber Littlejohn
|SR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Chloe Flora
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Chloe Flora
|JR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Charlee Boxall
|SR
|Lee (Tenn.)
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Teresa Zaragueta
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|John Partee
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Allie Heinzer
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Allie Heinzer
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Allie Heinzer
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Heather Batterham
|SO
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Joelle Ataessien
|SR
|Lewis
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|William Gray
|SO
|Limestone
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Melissa Tyme
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Rene Medley
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Rene Medley
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Salif Mane
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Colby Jennings Jr
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Colby Jennings Jr
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Carlon Hosten
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Carlon Hosten
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Javan Gray
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Javan Gray
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Kizan David
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Kizan David
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Dylann Core
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Ryan Brown
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Ryan Brown
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Rusheda Blake
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Samuel Yaro
|JR
|Lindenwood
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Jaylen Tryon
|SR
|Lubbock Christian
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Shyrone Kemp
|FR
|MSU Moorhead
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Chris Cook
|JR
|MSU Moorhead
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Mackenna Curtis-Collins
|JR
|Malone
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Donald Hatfield Jackson
|FR
|Maryville (Mo.)
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Donald Hatfield Jackson
|FR
|Maryville (Mo.)
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Casey Berberich
|JR
|Maryville (Mo.)
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Tsitsi Mahachi
|JR
|McKendree
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Laila Graham
|FR
|McKendree
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Aliyah Striver
|JR
|Millersville
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Haleigh Reindl
|SO
|Minnesota Duluth
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Mackenzie Woodard
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Mackenzie Woodard
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Katie Taylor
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Katie Taylor
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Ja'Cey Simmons
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Ja'Cey Simmons
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Autumn Santos
|SR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Josh Phelps
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Connor McCormick
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Crystal Malone
|SR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Drew Lewison
|SO
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Leroy Kwateh
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Caleb Kath
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Kaylee Jensen
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Makayla Jackson
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Makayla Jackson
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Makayla Jackson
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Rose Gaye
|SO
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Max Deprenger
|FR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Deveyonn Brown
|JR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Bryant Brown
|SR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Logan Bristol
|SR
|Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|LaNea Wallace
|FR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Brendan WATKINS
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Brendan WATKINS
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Lauren Sutherland
|SO
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Kiara Smith
|FR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Payton Roberts
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Ryan Riddle
|FR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Emily Presley
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Samantha Petry
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Travis Petersen
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Chardae Overstreet
|FR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Josh Norville
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Kirsten Leisinger
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Gidieon Kimutai
|SO
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Dean HOWARD
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Josh Fulmer
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Jasmine Deckard
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jasmine Deckard
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Jasmine Deckard
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Rajindra Campbell
|SR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Cornesia Calhoun-White
|FR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Adrain Broadus
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Elena Bisotto
|JR
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Elizabeth Adeoye
|SO
|Missouri Southern
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Dashaun Morgan
|JR
|Montevallo
|GSC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Tiara Schmidt
|JR
|Neb.-Kearney
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Tiara Schmidt
|JR
|Neb.-Kearney
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Montrez Jackson
|SO
|Neb.-Kearney
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Tanner Barth
|SR
|Neb.-Kearney
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Annie Topal
|JR
|New Mexico Highlands
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|JJ Sherman
|SR
|North Greenville
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|JJ Sherman
|SR
|North Greenville
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Tevin Richardson
|SR
|North Greenville
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jackson Junkins
|SO
|North Greenville
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Bryce Malsam
|SR
|Northern State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Kealy Hill
|SO
|Northern State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Tanner Berg
|JR
|Northern State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Audrey Wichmann
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Jada Shanklin
|FR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Addie Palser
|SO
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Gavyn Monday
|FR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Hiba Mahgoub
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Hiba Mahgoub
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Hiba Mahgoub
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Abdelrahim Mahgoub
|SO
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Tyrell Maddox
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Alex Koschel
|JR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Marcus Klein
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Mercedes Isaacson-Cover
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Caelon Harkey
|JR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Jordan Hammond
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Jordan Hammond
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jordan Hammond
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Jhordan Ccope
|JR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Moe Bianchi
|SO
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Omar Austin
|SO
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Karim Achengli
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Xzavia Price
|SO
|Northwood (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Mason Phillips
|JR
|Northwood (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Mason Phillips
|JR
|Northwood (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Josiah Morse
|SO
|Northwood (Mich.)
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Cameka Witter
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Cameka Witter
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Sherine Van Der Westhuizen
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Tarees Rhoden
|FR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Marcus Petersen
|FR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Adeline O'Connor
|FR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Shirvante Knauls
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Taylor James
|SO
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jax Holland
|FR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Brandon Crowley
|SR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Evelyn Carswell
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Hayden Ashley
|SR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|GAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Levi Wyrick
|SR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Cameron Wright
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Christine Williams
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Konner Swenson
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Connar Southard
|JR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Louis Rollins
|SR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Devon Richardson
|FR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Devon Richardson
|FR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Trace Mosby
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Trey Mooney
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Haven Lander
|JR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Kinsey Laird
|JR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Cameron Johnson
|FR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Megan Eckman
|SO
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Brianna Cooks
|SR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Asia Anderson
|JR
|Pittsburg State
|MIAA
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Adam Wright
|FR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Adam Wright
|FR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Felix Wammetsberger
|SR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Felix Wammetsberger
|SR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Elise Ulseth
|SO
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Anthony Raftis
|SR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Jenny Koehne
|FR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Jenny Koehne
|FR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kevin Harrison
|SR
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Seb Anthony
|SO
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Seb Anthony
|SO
|Queens (N.C.)
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Alexis Henry
|JR
|SF State
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Alexis Henry
|JR
|SF State
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Cheyenne Williamson
|FR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Cheyenne Williamson
|FR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Cheyenne Williamson
|FR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Cheyenne Williamson
|FR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Jordan Walters
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Noah VanderVeen
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Alona Olshevska
|SO
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Timyah Meeks
|FR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Lauren Huebner
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Lauren Huebner
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Morgan Fuerst
|JR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Morgan Fuerst
|JR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Sam Black
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Sam Black
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Ali Aldrich
|SO
|Saginaw Valley State
|GLIAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Davia Smith
|SR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Shivnarine Smalling
|JR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Danielle Scantlebury
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Danielle Scantlebury
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Brandon Parris
|SR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Brandon Parris
|SR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Kurt Modeste
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Kurt Modeste
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Shannon Kalawan
|JR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Shannon Kalawan
|JR
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jalen Jones
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jalen Jones
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Jaria Hoyte
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jaria Hoyte
|SO
|Saint Augustine's
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Sintayehu Vissa
|FR
|Saint Leo
|Independents
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Shane Bracken
|SO
|Saint Leo
|Independents
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Keshara Romain
|SO
|Saint Martin's
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Keshara Romain
|SO
|Saint Martin's
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Tyler Cronk
|SO
|Saint Martin's
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Peace Igbonagwam
|SO
|Seattle Pacific
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Dania Holmberg
|SO
|Seattle Pacific
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Dania Holmberg
|SO
|Seattle Pacific
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Zarria Williams
|SR
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Drew Dailey
|FR
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Stephon Brown
|FR
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Charles Bowman
|SR
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Charles Bowman
|SR
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Aaron Arp
|SO
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Aaron Arp
|SO
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Aaron Arp
|SO
|Shippensburg
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Addy Townsend
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Addy Townsend
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Mairin Shields-Brown
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Mairin Shields-Brown
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Megan Roxby
|SO
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Callum Robinson
|FR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Rowan Doherty
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Charlie Dannatt
|SO
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Paul Buckingham
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Renate Bluschke
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Jaimie McNamee
|SR
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Zach Lundberg
|SR
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Emma Hertz
|JR
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Kanya Henderson
|SO
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Taryn Ceglowski
|JR
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Taryn Ceglowski
|JR
|Sioux Falls
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Erica Keeble
|JR
|South Dakota Mines
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Jayla Jarnagin
|SR
|South Dakota Mines
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Milan Spisek
|JR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Oghenefejiro Onakpoma
|SR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Justin Kelly
|SR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Elijah Henry
|SO
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Nigel Green
|JR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Nigel Green
|JR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Ruvens Exantus
|SR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Trinity Collins
|SR
|Southern Connecticut
|Northeast-10
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Titus Winders
|SO
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Titus Winders
|SO
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Hope Jones
|SR
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Jennifer Comastri
|JR
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Jennifer Comastri
|JR
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Zach Barton
|FR
|Southern Indiana
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Ashley Elder
|SR
|Southern New Hampshire
|Northeast-10
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jami Wright
|SR
|Southern Wesleyan (S.C.)
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Jami Wright
|SR
|Southern Wesleyan (S.C.)
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Mycherie Onwuzurukie
|SO
|Southern Wesleyan (S.C.)
|Conference Carolinas
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Tabitha Weber
|SO
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Tahje Tolliver
|SO
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Tamia Rayford
|JR
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Tamia Rayford
|JR
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Tamia Rayford
|JR
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Trenton Finley
|SR
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Daquan Davis
|SO
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Elysia Burgos
|SO
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Elysia Burgos
|SO
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Alexis Barber
|FR
|Southwest Baptist
|GLVC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Rebecca Manteuffel
|JR
|Southwest Minnesota State
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|DeAndre Smith
|SO
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|ECC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Dante Brown
|JR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|ECC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Colton Troutman
|SR
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Mikel Stone
|SO
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Brandon Mckissick
|SO
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Jasmine McQuirter
|SR
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Anterius Brown
|SR
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Anterius Brown
|SR
|Tarleton State
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Malcolm Woods
|FR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Minna Sveard
|JR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Minna Sveard
|JR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Ro'Nisha Simpson
|JR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Danielle Nicholson
|FR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Octopias Ndiwa
|SO
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Timon Kemboi
|SO
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Trayveon Franklin
|SO
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Kiara Brown
|FR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Kiara Brown
|FR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Josh Boateng
|SR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Lamarion Arnold
|JR
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Dorian Andrews
|SO
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|De'Stini Henderson
|SR
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Johnathon Harper
|JR
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Jazilee Williams
|JR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Errik Snell
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Quincy Scott
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Keyonna McGill
|FR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Brenda Johnson
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Collin Jasin
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Eric Jackson
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Marisa Gwinner
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Mercedeez Francis
|JR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Nikolas Curtiss
|JR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Cameron Burrows
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Cameron Burrows
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Cameron Burrows
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Nicole Berry
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Jabari Bennett
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Jonte Baker
|SR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Rajiah Andrews
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Rajiah Andrews
|SO
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Isaiah Allen
|FR
|Tiffin
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Nicole McMillen
|SR
|Tusculum
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Nicole McMillen
|SR
|Tusculum
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Widchard Guervil
|JR
|Tusculum
|SAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Widchard Guervil
|JR
|Tusculum
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Chriss-Ann Thomas
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Chriss-Ann Thomas
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Ida Narbuvoll
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Ida Narbuvoll
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Ida Narbuvoll
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|D'Andra Morris
|JR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Lexus Lovan
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Taylor Hestekin
|SO
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Courtney Dembrowski
|SO
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Shenley Allen
|SR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Elizabeth Acheson
|FR
|U-Mary
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Afewerki Zeru
|SO
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Kayla Wooten
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kayla Wooten
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|William Ross
|SR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|William Ross
|SR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Sam Repsher
|SO
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Faith Novess
|FR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Hannah Meek
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Hannah Meek
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Dejah Glover
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Charlie Forbes
|SR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Kaija Crowe
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Maia Austin
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Maia Austin
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Layla Almasri
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Layla Almasri
|JR
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Dakota Abbott
|SO
|UC-Colorado Springs
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Joshua Chepkesir
|SO
|UNC Pembroke
|Mountain East
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Joshua Chepkesir
|SO
|UNC Pembroke
|Mountain East
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Brinn Grunder
|SR
|Upper Iowa
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Quincy Watts
|SO
|Virginia State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Alexa Leppelmeier
|JR
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Andra Lehotay
|SR
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Andra Lehotay
|SR
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Josh Conrad
|SO
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Cassidi Bookless
|SO
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Bre Bakan
|SR
|Walsh
|G-MAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Heptathlon
|Logan Stock
|JR
|Washburn
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Virgi Scardanzan
|JR
|Washburn
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Skyler Saunders
|SO
|Washburn
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Rachael Mayberry
|JR
|Washburn
|MIAA
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Mckenzie Scheil
|SO
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Dylan Kaup
|SR
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|NSIC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Weight Throw
|Cade Kalkowski
|JR
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pentathlon
|Caroline Lewis
|JR
|West Chester
|PSAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Ralph Casper
|JR
|West Chester
|PSAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Miriam Zanovello
|SO
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Jahmaal Wilson
|FR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Madison Thetford
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Arnaud Taki
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Shot Put
|Zada Swoopes
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Quinton Sansing
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Quinton Sansing
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Quinton Sansing
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Dhanushka Sandaruwan
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Taylor Nelloms
|FR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Nele Heinrich
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Nicolai Hartling
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|William Frobe
|SO
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Malick Diop
|FR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Guillaume Devries
|JR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Benjamin Azamati
|FR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Desmond Aryee
|FR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Fatim Affessi
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Fatim Affessi
|SR
|West Texas A&M
|Lone Star
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Charlie Sweeney
|SO
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Charlie Sweeney
|SO
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Evan Sutherland
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Evan Sutherland
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|3000 Meters
|Taylor Stack
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Taylor Stack
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|5000 Meters
|Taylor Stack
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Jonathan Specht
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Bailey Sharon
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Bailey Sharon
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Collin Scheuring
|SO
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Chelsey Murphy
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Chelsey Murphy
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Gage Mayo
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Gage Mayo
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Adrian Iribe
|JR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Katie Doucette
|FR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Jessica Cusick
|SR
|Western Colorado
|RMAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Derek Holdsworth
|SR
|Western Oregon
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Derek Holdsworth
|SR
|Western Oregon
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Justin Crosswhite
|SR
|Western Oregon
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Max Carmona
|JR
|Western Oregon
|GNAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Gabe Arce-Torres
|SO
|Western Oregon
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|High Jump
|Aliyah Dawkins
|SO
|Western Washington
|GNAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Pole Vault
|Danielle Stewart
|SR
|Wheeling
|Mountain East
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Javon Graham
|SR
|Wingate
|SAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Allison Waterman
|FR
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Kristi Springer
|JR
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Brooklyn Schyvinck
|SO
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Brooklyn Schyvinck
|SO
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Anna Rogahn
|SR
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Johnna Patterson
|SR
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4x400 Relay
|Kalley Harris
|JR
|Winona State
|NSIC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Cierra Thompson
|SR
|Winston-Salem State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|E
