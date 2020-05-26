MDH: 652 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 15,523 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 652 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 21,960.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 899. There are 15,523 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 732.
Nicollet County reporting its 6th COVID-19 related death today, an individual in their 80′s.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, there are 570 people hospitalized, 258 in ICU.
2,709 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 209,898.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 17,658 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 9,500 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 5 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 471.
135,002 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
