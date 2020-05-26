Memorial mural unveiled for Landon Gran

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A surprise unveiling of a memorial mural took place Tuesday in St. Peter for 18-year-old Landon Gran who lost his life in a grain bin accident last year.
Friends, fellow students and coworkers began the project eight months ago and installed it Tuesday as St. Peter High School’s school year comes to an end.
Located at Third Street Tavern, each portion of the mural represents a portion of Landon’s life.
“It signifies how many lives he that actually touched and Landon was the type that didn’t need recognition for his good deeds, and to have such a good deed done for him, he would be very honored,” said Michele Gran, Landon’s mother.
Earlier this month, state lawmakers expanded farm safety programs that provide grants for grain bin safety equipment on farms.
