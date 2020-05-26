6-mile stretch of Sakatah Trail closes between Elysian, Waterville

(KEYC) — A six-mile portion of the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail closed Tuesday.
The trail will remain closed through most of the summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Contractors were on-location to begin work on the project Tuesday that will resurface a six-mile portion of the trail between 5th Street NW in Elysian and South Reed Street in Waterville.
All other portions of the trail remain open and available for public use.
Visit the Minnesota DNR’s website for more information about Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.