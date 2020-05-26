Minneapolis mask ordinance goes into effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Tuesday, everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering when inside publicly-accessible buildings in Minneapolis.
The mayor says the rule isn’t about penalizing forgetfulness, but about cracking down on what he calls people with a blatant disregard for the health of the people around them. He says it would take an extreme case for someone to be charged with a misdemeanor.
The regulation goes into effect Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Minneapolis is not the first city to adopt this rule. Other states like New York, California, and Illinois have similar regulations.
