Minneapolis mask ordinance goes into effect

Minneapolis mask ordinance goes into effect
By Kelsey Barchenger | May 26, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 1:14 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Tuesday, everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering when inside publicly-accessible buildings in Minneapolis.

The mayor says the rule isn’t about penalizing forgetfulness, but about cracking down on what he calls people with a blatant disregard for the health of the people around them. He says it would take an extreme case for someone to be charged with a misdemeanor.

The regulation goes into effect Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Minneapolis is not the first city to adopt this rule. Other states like New York, California, and Illinois have similar regulations.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.