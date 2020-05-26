Mystic Lake, Little Six Casinos reopened

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos in Prior Lake reopening today with safety precautions in place, including required face masks.
The casinos reopened at 10:00 a.m. Mystic officials say non-invasive thermal scanning is being conducted right when people walk through the doors. All guests and team members are also required to wear masks. The casino says it has also made an effort to reduce its smoking footprint, asking guests to only use designated smoking areas.
In southwestern Minnesota, Jackpot Junction Casino in Morton announcing it will reopen June 1.
