Program helps fund youth to participate in swimming lessons

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Connecting Kids program received a water safety grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to help low-income families attend swim lessons.
Funding will help provide scholarships for 210 swim lessons and 10 scholarships for teens to obtain lifeguard training.
“We cover the four-county radius as Mankato United Way, which is Blue Earth County, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur County. So, any child, kindergarten through 12th grade, in the low income (range) receiving free and reduced meals at the school, they qualify for a scholarship,” said Connecting Kids Coordinator Jenny Stratton.
Program funding begins July 1. Families are encouraged to first find swimming lesson locations with one of the program’s partners that works best for them.
Visit the Connecting Kids website for more information and to apply.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.