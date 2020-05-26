Salvation Army to close 4 ‘Family Store’ thrift stores in Minnesota

(KEYC) — The Salvation Army announced the permanent closure of four ‘Family Store’ thrift stores throughout Minnesota.
The closures in Cloquet, Morris, Fairbault and Fairmont come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the restrictive retail climate anticipated post-pandemic.
Retail operations were suspended in March and a company spokesperson made it clear the Salvation Army’s footprint will not be gone from these communities, but rather just the physical store.
Donations will still be accepted to go along with the local work the Salvation Army does.
