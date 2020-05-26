Severe Weather Threat Today, May 26, 2020

By Joshua Eckl | May 26, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 12:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Severe weather threat exists for our counties east of 169 today. Main initial threat will be for a weak tornado or two as well as gusty winds. Storms will transition into more of a rain event as we head late into the evening and given storms trailing one another heavy rain could result in localized flash flooding. Rainfall potential in training storms could result in 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Greatest severe threat will be from 1 PM this afternoon until 6 PM tonight. Stay weather aware as you go throughout the day and make sure you have a way to receive warnings and stay tune into KEYC News Now for up to date weather information.

