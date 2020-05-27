Churches allowed to reopen at reduced capacity

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Churches statewide allowed to open at 25 percent occupancy beginning Wednesday.
Governor Tim Walz issued the executive order on Saturday.
Along with places of worship, funeral homes and other venues that offer gathering space may have over 10 people attending, as long as they follow certain safety requirements, including social distancing. Indoors, occupancy cannot exceed 25 percent of normal capacity.
Meanwhile, outdoor gatherings have a limit of 250 people.
