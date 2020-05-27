Circle Inn’s business model is one of many that isn’t reopening under phase two of #StaySafeMN

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Reopening your business, after an extended closure, sounds like a favorable plan.
But, depending on your business model, it may not be practical when you take into consideration the guidelines to do so safely and efficiently, amidst a global pandemic.
One of North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue’ establishments, Circle Inn, is utilizing the curbside pick up option to offer it’s frozen pizza, big pretzels, quesadillas, and off-sale liquor to fund its building payments that are due whether or not they are open.
But, expanding its services under phase two of the Stay Safe Minnesota Order, would no longer be efficient.
“You gotta weigh your options on you know, how much money you invest and then ramping back up that inventory and you know food and beer that all has a shelf life,” owner of Circle Inn Jenni Bobholz said.
Additional parts of that investment include patio furniture, portable restrooms, increased staffing and food - all while having an undetermined future.
“You are putting that lump sum investment in and the only way to no go backward is for hopefully it to keep improving, otherwise it’s then going ‘Ok, this isn’t going great’ so now I have to cut back on hours that we’re open or however many days we’re open,” Bobholz said.
Aside from curbside pickup, Circle Inn’s focus right now is preparation for an eventual opening in a potentially similar climate.
“We’ve got porta-potties literally on standby, I have stocked up on all sorts of antibacterial disinfectants, we’ve got a fogger that you basically go around at night and they use it in surgical rooms and you fog the tables and you fog the chairs and it sits there and it basically kills anything and everything,” Bobholz said.
So that way Bobholz prepared for the phase-in reopening that fits Circle Inn’s business model.
