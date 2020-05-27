Emmet County authorities ask for public’s help in locating missing man

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa. (KEYC) - Emmet County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
The sheriff’s office says 52-year-old Joseph Gries hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 23rd after speaking to a family member.
According to authorities, Gries is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds and is known to travel by bicycle or foot.
Foul play is not suspected with his disappearance, anyone with information is asked to contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office by calling (712) 362-2639.
