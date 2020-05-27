Exploring New Ulm while social distancing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help locals discover some hidden gems in the city, while also practicing social distancing.
The chamber has compiled a list of social distancing activities. It includes everything from exploring the history of New Ulm while embarking on a self-guided walking tour, to taking part in a city-wide scavenger hunt and more.
“There’s Schell’s Brewery so their gift shop is open but also you can walk the garden and this time of year everything is blooming and there’s fountains, and the deer park and all that history that’s there. We also have more parks per capita than almost any other city in Minnesota so we just really have a great park system,” says Sarah Warmka from the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce.
For a full list of social distancing activities in New Ulm, click here.
