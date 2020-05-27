Former Graif manager sentenced for stealing from company

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Graif Clothing employee is sentenced to probation for stealing from the company back in 2018
35-year-old Keith Julius, formerly of Madison Lake, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft by swindle.
A charge for receiving stolen property was dismissed.
An investigation found Julius underreported cash sales on daily deposits totaling at least $5,000 and kept the difference for himself. Police also found hundreds of items at his home valued at around $38,000.
A judge has ordered Julius to complete 80 hours of community service and five years of probation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.