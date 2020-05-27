Mall walkers return to the Mayo Clinic Mile

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mall walkers have been a part of the River Hills Mall since its inception back in 1991.
With the incorporation of the Mayo Clinic Mile, interest has risen as walkers converge on the mall during its hours of operation. River Hills Mall General Manager Andrew Wilke says it’s a mutually beneficial program where walkers can come in, get steps in and shop while the mall gets to see increased foot traffic.
“During normal times we open at 6:30 in the morning and we usually have a crowd of folks that come in. Right now, we open at 10 a.m. and we still have a handful of folks ready to come in first thing right away. We’ll see regular, consistent mall walkers throughout the day into the evening hours. They just want to get out there and get their steps in a controlled environment,” says Wilke.
The Mayo Clinic Mile takes walkers around the outskirts of the mall, creating a perfect mile loop.
