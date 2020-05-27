MDH: 510 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 16,314 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 510 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 22,464.
There have been 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 932. There are 16,314 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 759.
State officials report one additional death in Nicollet County, raising the total to seven. The individual was in their 90′s. Nicollet County has recorded 74 postiive cases of COVID-19.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wendesday, May 27, there are 598 people hospitalized, 260 in ICU.
2,796 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The Minnesota National Guard completing nearly 10 thousand COVID-19 tests at 6 test sites over Memorial Day weekend.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 216,532.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 18,262 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 9,896 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 487.
139,146 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
