MSU men’s basketball offseason looks different but remains productive

“We had injuries from the first day of school, and it never ended. Our guys handled the adversity pretty well, we really focused on the end of the season, we knew we had to if we wanted to make a push to the NCAA. Our guys did a great job of staying with it, I thought going into the postseason, that really would help us. With COVID-19, that’s kind of slowed the process down a little bit, but the core guys are coming back. The guys that want to be here, that want to go for it, and make something special the next couple of years are here, and that’s going to be fun to watch,” Margenthaler added.