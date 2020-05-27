Nicollet County health officials reassure public during assisted living outbreak

“Unlike influenza, there is no prophylactic treatment for COVID19. It is transmitted very efficiently and remains invisible for days before symptoms appear. Older adults are the most at-risk to experience severe symptoms from this virus. Because there are no therapies or approved treatments for COVID-19, many health care facilities will continue to see a rise in cases, despite infection control measures and preventive action. We continue to urge residents to take necessary precautions to slow transmission, like the use of cloth masks, social distancing, and following recommendations as they are updated by the Minnesota Department of Health,“ Sassenberg added.