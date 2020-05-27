Nicollet County health officials reassure public during assisted living outbreak

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Public Health and Oak Terrace Assisted Living are working together to mitigate risk to residents and staff members during the current outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
In the last two weeks, 27 residents and 20 staff members at Oak Terrace in North Mankato have tested positive for COVID-19.
“The comfort, safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff are our highest priority,” says Drew Hood, Administrator of Oak Terrace Assisted Living Communities. “We are working closely with health officials to isolate residents who have tested positive, we are ensuring staff are healthy as they come to work and we are working closely with Public Health officials to prevent further spread of the virus in our facility.”
“We applaud the leadership and staff of Oak Terrace who are working closely with our department to monitor residents, isolate those who are symptomatic and implement social distancing and other measures to prevent further transmission of this illness,” says Cassandra Sassenberg, Director of Nicollet County Health and Human Services. “Our collaborative partnership makes these efforts most effective, and by working together we can flatten this curve of cases as quickly as possible.”
Since March, Oak Terrace has restricted visitors, encouraged staff who showed symptoms to stay home, restricted/eliminated congregate dining and isolated residents who were symptomatic to prevent further spread of the virus. The facility has also reached out to residents’ families to make sure they had up to date information about their loved ones and the care they’ve been receiving.
“Unlike influenza, there is no prophylactic treatment for COVID19. It is transmitted very efficiently and remains invisible for days before symptoms appear. Older adults are the most at-risk to experience severe symptoms from this virus. Because there are no therapies or approved treatments for COVID-19, many health care facilities will continue to see a rise in cases, despite infection control measures and preventive action. We continue to urge residents to take necessary precautions to slow transmission, like the use of cloth masks, social distancing, and following recommendations as they are updated by the Minnesota Department of Health,“ Sassenberg added.
Oak Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services.
