Restaurant owners invited to submit plans for outdoor seating

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many local restaurant owners scrambling to find ways to expand their outdoor space for patrons, when they’re allowed to open next week.
Beginning June 1, Minnesota restaurants are allowed A limit of 50 customers for outdoor seating only. The city of Mankato has received about 20 requests from local restaurants for expanding patio seating. They say they’re trying to be as flexible as possible and are taking each one on a case by case basis based on location.
“So we’ve asked all the establishments that if they’re interested in expanding their outdoor seating give us a map outlay and draw it out or use a google map and draw it out to show what you’re thinking,” says Matt DuRose from Mankato Public Safety.
DuRose says most of the Mankato restaurants that have submitted requests are planning to expand seating into a private parking lot. He says the city is working with each restaurant to make sure their plan is ADA compliant and will still allow for enough parking for patrons.
