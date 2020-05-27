Rockin’ on the Hill postponed until summer 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Organizers of Mankato’s annual Rockin’ on the Hill event announced Wednesday they have made the decision to postpone the event until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for July 18, but has since been moved to July 17, 2021, following Wednesday’s announcement.
Event organizers say they have been monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines and had considered postponing the event until this fall, but felt that rescheduling for next summer was the right decision.
“The health and safety of our community members are our first concern,” said Ginger Leiferman, Rockin’ on the Hill event coordinator. “While we are disappointed that we will not be holding this year’s event, we look forward to next year, when we will be back better than ever.”
