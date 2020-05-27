SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather

(KEYC) — The historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch was delayed on Wednesday because of unfavorable weather, but the excitement of the future of space exploration still remains.
The launch of the Falcon-9 rocket is the first manned mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade, and the first time a private company has helmed a launch.
The collaboration between NASA and a privately-owned company may open up future possibilities for space tourism and even the mining of asteroids.
“Investors have been talking about this as a possibility for decades. Since the first rockets we were interested in mining, but it’s always been really difficult and up to this time, it’s only been governments who’ve been able to pony-up the costs,” said Michael Rutkowski, assistant professor of astronomy at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The next possible launch date is planned for this Saturday, again weather-permitting.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.