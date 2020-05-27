Stearns County man announces bid for Congress

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Dr. Noel Collis announced Tuesday he filed to run for Congress in the Republican Primary in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.
In a news release, Collis said he will fight for the average men, women and hard working farm families of the 7th District.
“Today the voters of the 7th District have a choice between a self-enriched career politician or a successful, hardworking, average citizen candidate who is running to restore the principles and values that made America great!” said Collis
Collis has been a practicing physician in Minnesota since 1989 and a resident of Albany.
Collis will be vying for a seat that is currently filled by Rep. Collin Peterson (DFL), whose current term will expire on January 3, 2021.
Peterson has been representing Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District since he was first elected into office in 1991.
