Taylor Corporation sells portion of Windom-based Prime Pork plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Taylor Corporation is selling a majority of its Windom-based pork plant to a Canadian producer.
HyLife is purchasing a 75% equity interest in Prime Pork, a facility that processes about 1.2 million hogs annually.
The sale is expected to increase HyLife’s processing capacity to 3.2 million hogs each year.
HyLife’s CEO says the addition of the Prime Pork plant and its 660 employees allows HyLife to expand its operations into the U.S.
