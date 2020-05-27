Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in second day of severe weather

“I’ve lived in Iowa my whole life, and I’ve never seen one this close.” (I had to mute the rest of the commentary to keep this family friendly 😂)

Spotted by Joseph Quinones around 2 PM behind the YMCA in Waukee. 🌪😮 #iawx @KCCINews @NWSDesMoines pic.twitter.com/dR94KkH0IC