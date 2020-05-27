Walz signs freelance hair, makeup exemption into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation into law on Wednesday that exempts freelance hair and makeup artists from being required to obtain a full cosmetology license.
The bill was authored by Sen. Karin Housely (R–St. Marys Point) and passed by votes of 64-3 in the Senate and 128-4 in the House.
“I am so happy to see this finally become the law in Minnesota! Two years ago, the Board of Cosmetology arbitrarily changed its interpretation of the law and stripped freelance hair and makeup artists of their livelihoods. These men and women are finally free to resume doing what they love,” Housley said. “These are the hair and makeup artists we hire for weddings, proms, and photoshoots – not cosmetologists that work in a salon. They don’t work with chemicals or cut hair; there’s no reason they should be subject to such an extreme regulatory burden. The voices of these artists is what pushed this bill across the finish line and I could not be more grateful for their passion and commitment.”
The legislation now exempts freelance hair and makeup artists – those who clean, dry, arrange and style hair or apply cosmetics to the face and skin – from the Board of Cosmetology’s licensing and special event requirements. Freelance hair and makeup artists are still required, however, to take a four-hour sanitation training course from a state-approved continuing education provider.
“Freelance hair and makeup artists across the state were running successful businesses and performing in-demand freelance services every day until the bureaucracy decided to arbitrarily change the rules. We should be supporting our small businesses – many of which are women-owned – not making it impossible for them to make a living,” added Housley.
