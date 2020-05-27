Waseca County Free Fair canceled due to COVID-19

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca County Fair Board made the decision Wednesday to cancel the 2020 Waseca County Free Fair.
A statement on the fair’s Facebook page says that after discussions with elected county officials, organizers decided that it wasn’t possible to monitor and enforce state and county health guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The board vowed to keep working with Waseca County 4-H to help members showcase their projects in some form going forward, and they say the 2021 Waseca County Free Fair will better than ever.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.