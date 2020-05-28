Authorities investigating aggravated robbery in rural Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday it is still investigating an incident in rural Lewisville that occurred just after midnight on Monday.
Occupants of a rural Lewisville home reported to authorities that they were being physically assaulted inside the home by three adult males who were carrying handguns.
Cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the residence.
The victims said that shots were fired at the scene by at least one of the suspects, but no one was hit.
Authorities say they believe the victims and suspects may know one another and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.
The adult victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital, while the female victim did not receive medical attention.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident, with no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Blue Earth County Dispatch Center at (507) 304-4863.
