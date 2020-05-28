Blueprint for success: MSU’s Matt Margenthaler

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Since 2004, the MSU men’s basketball team has advanced to an impressive 13 NCAA tournaments. This week, we caught up with head coach Matt Margenthaler to see how he’s built a winning culture.
“This is probably the best core group of guys I’ve had in a long time. Our culture is as good as it’s ever been. When you have your best players as your hardest workers, that makes my job easy,” said Margenthaler.
Matt Margenthaler’s tenure as head coach of the Mavericks began back in 2001, since that time MSU’s made a number of deep runs in the NCAA tournament as one of the top Division II programs in the nation including a final four appearance back in the 2010-2011 campaign. All that success starts with the recruiting process.
“It’s all about recruiting the right fit, the right type of guys. That’s what we have right now, is the right fit of young guys, a couple of transfer guys to go along with that, but we make sure that those transfer guys fit what we do. I always talk about having two feet in. You can’t have one foot in, a toe in, you better have both feet in to be successful. We’ve been successful, but we want to raise that bar. We want to win a championship and to do that, you have to have both feet in,” said Margenthaler.
Players have bought into the process and Margenthaler’s picked up over 400 career wins heading into his 20th season with the team.
“We really just focus on the little things, if we do the little things right, the big things will take care of themselves. That’s a saying, coach talk at times, but it’s the truth. Not only the truth in athletics, but the truth in life. If we can take care of the little things, all these other things will fall in place. We’ll be successful in the classroom, the court and the community,” said Margenthaler.
MSU finished this past season with a record of 17-15.
