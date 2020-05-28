City of Eagle Lake to hold special meeting regarding Motorsports park

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake holds a special city council meeting Thursday night to discuss some of the environmental needs regarding the proposed Mankato Motorsports Park project.
The council decided at its April 30th meeting to postpone the Environmental Impact Statement need a decision to today in order to provide more time to answer some of the questions raised during the public comment period. According to the city, some of the items that needed more information included project description, noise mitigation, land use, stormwater management, and fish and wildlife. That public comment period ended April 1.
The council meets to discuss the matter virtually Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.