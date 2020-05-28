Leader of Greater Mankato Diversity Council describes first night of Floyd protests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bukata Hayes, The leader of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council describes what he experienced as he joined protesters in Minneapolis Tuesday night before the protests took a turn for the worst. Those protests, of course, in response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.
“It was peaceful. It was actually a really calming, soothing event. There were folks who were hurt, frustrated, and angry. But at the initial protest before they started to march toward the precinct it was a lot of solidarity,” says Hayes.
Emotions continue to run high this Midday as protests overnight once again turn violent.
Angry crowds looted stores, set fires, and left a path of damage. One person was also shot dead and a suspect is in custody. The chaos has local leaders like Hayes reaching out to offer some guidance to those looking to let their voices be heard.
“Ultimately that becomes the question we all have to ask ourselves. Are we for justice or are we for something different than that? And I think if we’re looking for justice we’re going to continue to be peaceful, we’re going to continue to be assertive and proactive and make sure locally it doesn’t happen,” says Hayes.
There is a local demonstration planned for 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter, featuring local speakers and a vigil.
