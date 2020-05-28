Mankato Public Schools led their 3D printing capabilities in community partnership to gift 800 masks to frontline workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A valuable community donation has been made to the Mankato Clinic as frontline workers continue to come face to face with COVID-19.
The Mankato Public School system put its 3D printers to use and reprogrammed them to have the ability to manufacture masks.
Since the end of March, teachers took on the task to make the masks and help meet the community's needs.
800 were donated to the Mankato Clinic and each mask can convert one N-95 mask into six.
“Those printers have been humming constantly, and 3D printing is not an overly fast process. A mask takes several hours to complete. But, once one was done and once a batch was done, they would continue to load the printer and just keep it going,” superintendent of Mankato Public Schools Paul Peterson said.
“It looks like this and then it’s got just the bands that come around the side and it can either go behind your ears like this, or the school was also kind enough to print us off some ear savers which essentially look like this,” doctor of family and medicine at Mankato Clinic Colin Weerts said.
The effort on behalf of Mankato Public Schools was aided by the community response fund through the United Way and Mankato Area Foundation.
