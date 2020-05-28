Minnesota officials report largest single-day increase in deaths tied to COVID-19; total cases near 23,000

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 493 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 22,947.
There have been 35 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 967. There are 16,655 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 787.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, there are 606 people hospitalized, 242 in ICU.
2,880 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 225,208.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 18,522 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 10,100 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 500.
142,330 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.