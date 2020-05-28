Nearly all corn planted in Minnesota

(KEYC) - Farmers are just days away from finishing corn planting statewide. 98 percent of the corn crop is in the ground.
80 percent of the corn already planted has emerged; coming up three weeks ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the five-year average.
Soybean planting is also nearing completion, at 88 percent, and also ahead of schedule based on recent years. Progress for soybeans is 20 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of average.
Around half of Minnesota’s soybeans have emerged.
