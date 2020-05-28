Throwback: WEM volleyball’s 2015 state title

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -Back in the fall of 2015 the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team took home the program’s first ever state championship.
We caught up with head coach Crystal Lamont to relive the Buccaneers’ run to the title.
“That was quite the experience back in 2015,” said Lamont.
After a dominant regular season, the Buccaneers headed into the section 2A tournament with their eyes set on advancing to a first ever state tournament.
The squad managed to take down Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in their first postseason game before topping Alden-Conger and St. Clair setting up a section title clash between the Buccaneers and a tough Mayer Lutheran team.
WEM was up to the task winning the section 2A crown and rode that momentum into state.
“Everything just clicked that night. We were able to make it to the state tournament, and that’s just a whirlwind. We then hoped to win point by point, got through the first game, weren’t predicted to win the second game. Beat a very tough Tracy team and then in the championships faced our nemesis Bethlehem Academy who hadn’t lost in forever, ” Lamont added.
The Bucs squared off against the Cardinals earlier in the season in a 3-0 defeat but a lot had changed between that regular season contest and the state title game.
“They had just throttled us that year in our regular season game. The girls had built up so much trust and confidence in the playoff run, they were playing a new team. They believed they could beat them, everything clicked. A five game win for us came down to the final points. If we were writing a fairy tale, I don’t think we could have wrote it any better. It was quite the ride and a really fun experience,” said Lamont.
WEM's continued to have success since that state title run. This past fall, the squad finished as the state's Class A runner-up to Minneota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.