Walz deploys National Guard to help maintain peace in wake of protests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order late Thursday afternoon that will activate the Minnesota National Guard to help maintain peace and safety across the state in the wake of recent protests that turned violent over the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody.
“It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd,” Walz explained.
The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities that may be needed.
Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol said it will assist in public safety efforts for the next several days. Those efforts include deploying approximately 200 troops who will work with state, county and local community and public safety partners. Furthermore, State Patrol helicopters and fixed wind aircraft will also be available to assist law enforcement officers on the ground.
The signed executive order also declares a peacetime emergency, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate the state’s response.
George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday, May 25.
The four officers who were present during the incident were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday, and many across the nation, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for charges to be brought against Derek Chauvin, who, in a video recorded by bystanders, is seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is on the ground with his face against the pavement.
