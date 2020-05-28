What to know about mail-in and absentee voting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mail balloting is the vote from home option for several townships and cities in Blue Earth County.
That’s according to Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger, who said the process provides a ballot to every registered voter who is in the system 46 days before the election.
Preregistered voters will automatically have a ballot mailed to them.
That’s if they live in a precinct that chooses to hold elections by mail this year.
“It’s slightly different than what’s called the absentee ballot process, which is also voting from home, but that process requires people to request a ballot first by filling out an application, and then we’ll mail them a ballot," Stalberger said.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office provides security measures at a statewide level.
“For anybody who’s voting by mail, or by absentee ballot, it works for that as well, it allows them to enter some very high level identifying information so that we make sure people are only searching for their own records. And then they’re able to see their status," said Stalberger.
Voters will be able to see when their ballots have been mailed, received back and accepted, which means it has been approved to be counted.
“But then even above and beyond that, we also do require personal identifying information to come back with that returned ballot," Stalberger added.
Mail-in balloting is also tied to registered voters.
Those living in a mail ballot precinct need to be registered to automatically receive a ballot.
“Those automatic ballots that are being mailed out are only being mailed out to voters who are active and eligible," Stalberger said.
