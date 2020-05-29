Greater Mankato Growth urges Walz to reopen all businesses with guidelines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth issued a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Friday requesting that all businesses be allowed to open with safe practice guidelines.
Walz’s plan to reopen some businesses June 1 doesn’t include businesses such as gyms or entertainment venues.
Some restaurants are able to serve customers in outdoor patio settings, but not all of them have the capacity to do so.
GMG asks that these businesses reopen with if they can put safety measures into place.
“If we aren’t able to open up some of these facilities, particularly some of our smaller gyms, that are appointment based and see four or five clients at a time - a very controlled environment. We know if we can’t get them open we will lose them," explained Patrick Baker, vice-president and director of government and institutional affairs at Greater Mankato Growth.
Some area businesses have closed permanently, and GMG says others are at risk.
