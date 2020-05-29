How to talk with kids about ongoing violence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all that is happening in the world from the pandemic, to now the violent and destructive protests in the Twin Cities, it’s hard for adults to process not to mention children.
When talking to children about what they see on the news, experts say to try to limit their exposure to images they may see and let them guide you in the discussion.
“We do want to offer brief facts in kid-friendly terms. We want to check in with kids more generally, such as asking in a fairly neutral tone if they are aware of any of the events going on in Minneapolis and if they have any questions," says Joni Stadtherr, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Mankato Clinic.
She goes on to say that parents and caregivers don’t need to offer solutions or opinions, and should do more listening than talking.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.