Jumpstart initiative set to revive small businesses in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna is showcasing their civic minded mold with a jump start initiative aimed to generate a support fund for small businesses.
Jumpstart Owatonna is being led by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism along with a handful of partnerships with local essential businesses.
The effort is seeking in kind contributions, monetary donations and a commitment to local spending on behalf of small businesses who are trying to stay afloat.
“I’m right downtown, I see the devastation. I see the restaurants, the barbershops, the dry cleaners. It’s devastation and it’s a nice way to give back a little bit and also show that people care. Owatonna is coming together like most communities are. We’re going to come together and they’re going to try and support each other and hopefully until we get through this and we can bounce back which I definitely know we will,” Matt Gillard, broker/owner of ReMax in Owantonna said.
“This is a game-changer, so some of these folks are going to be needing social media where they didn’t before and you know the people that are in the small businesses, they have some area of expertise. It might be an installation of something… but they don’t necessarily have a marketing person, so how do we help. Some of these larger companies are saying hey we’ve got some marketing people that can’t go to trade shows right now. How about if we have them help you?” CEO and co-founder of Climate by Design International Tom Peterson said.
The goal in the entire initiative is to raise about a half a million dollars to effectively jumpstart the local small businesses.
