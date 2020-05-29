Justice for George Floyd protest held in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Protesters from the Mankato area took to the streets Friday for a peaceful protest to show their support in bringing justice for George Floyd.
The protest began at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Bridge before moving to Washington Park in Old Town Mankato.
From there, the protesters began making their way to the Mankato Public Safety Center via Riverfront Drive.
A peaceful protest was held at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter on Thursday night as well.
This story will be updated throughout the night.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.