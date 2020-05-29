Justice for George Floyd protest held in Mankato

Justice for George Floyd protesters: 'Every little thing, is going to be alright'
By Jake Rinehart | May 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 6:44 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Protesters from the Mankato area took to the streets Friday for a peaceful protest to show their support in bringing justice for George Floyd.

The protest began at 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Bridge before moving to Washington Park in Old Town Mankato.

From there, the protesters began making their way to the Mankato Public Safety Center via Riverfront Drive.

A peaceful protest was held at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter on Thursday night as well.

[ Justice for George Floyd vigil held in St. Peter ]

This story will be updated throughout the night.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.