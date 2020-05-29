Mankato, Owatonna Target stores added to list of temporary closures

Mankato, Owatonna Target stores added to list of temporary closures
File Photo
May 29, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 8:26 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Target Corp. adding the Mankato and other southern Minnesota stores to its list of temporary closures due to events in Minnesota.

The Minneapolis based company adding the Mankato, Hutchinson, Northfield and Owatonna locations to the list at 7:00 PM May 29. Target says that closure is until further notice.

On its website, the company says its temporarily closing the stores due to the unrest in the state.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

You can see the full list of closures here.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.