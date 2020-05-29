MDH: 590 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 16,930 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 590 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 25,531.
29 new deaths have been reported, including two people in Nicollet County in their 90′s. The death toll is now at 996.
There are 16,930 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 811.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, there are 592 people hospitalized, 259 in ICU.
2,936 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 233,873.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 18,791 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 10,600 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 520.
146,278 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
