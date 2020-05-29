North Mankato man facing charges for theft

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato nurse facing multiple theft charges, accused of stealing more than $7,000 in narcotics from the facility.
A criminal complaint says 39-year-old Brett Jordan, who worked at a Mankato medical facility was accused of stealing the narcotics between February and April of this year.
A witness, who also works at the medical facility and performs medication audits, reported the alleged theft. The stolen drugs include morphine, oxycodone, and fentanyl.
The investigation found Jordan took and used the drugs about 125 times. Jordan faces four counts of felony theft.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.