Owatonna Police investigate report of shots fired

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department investigating an incident where gunshots were allegedly fired.
Authorities responded to the scene at 867 Willowbrook Street Northeast just after 4:30 yesterday afternoon.
A witness reported seeing a vehicle parked with three people standing around the car. The witness says one man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at a man and a woman.
Authorities say the male and female victims have not been identified and have not reported the incident to police. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owatonna Police Department.
