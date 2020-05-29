Scholarship program introduces students to the trades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Harbor Freight Fellows Program is basically an internship opportunity, allowing high school-aged students to work at a trades-based company and get paid, all while working towards the goal of a $1,250 scholarship at the end.
“The automotive and other trades fields are struggling for people getting in here,” explained Nick Zuehlke, owner of Nick’s Car Care. “This is a neat program to be able to get kids so they can see if this is a field that they want or not.”
Sebastian Hutchens was the first one to apply and enroll for the scholarship. With a dream of fixing bigger machinery as a diesel mechanic, Hutchens has been able to start learning the basics of being a car mechanic at a physical shop.
“My favorite part of this whole experience has to be working with new vehicles, doing a whole bunch of different vehicles and just getting more different motors in and doing different work you have to do,” said Hutchens.
According to Adecco.com, by year’s end, there are expected to be 31 million vacant positions within all the trades fields, another reason Zuehlke is encouraging students to give it a thought.
“They’re definitely in high demand. There’s always going to be something open for a career so there are always going to be job opportunities no matter what.”
A program that benefits both prospective workers and employers, allowing Sebastian to get a head start on what he loves.
“I like coming in here, getting my hands dirty and helping Nick out.”
