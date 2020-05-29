SNAP members can purchase groceries online

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Human Services making more options available to the nearly 400,000 Minnesotans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Beginning today, those enrolled in SNAP can now purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. DHS officials say the goal is to help maintain social distancing while still providing for those in need.
For now, Walmart and Amazon are the only online retailers approved by the USDA for SNAP purchases that are available in Minnesota. The average monthly SNAP benefit for each household member is $109 in Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.